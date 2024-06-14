Aamir's son's debut film doesn't drop on Netflix





The film, in which Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan makes his debut, is based on an 1862 libel case between a Vaishnavite religious leader and a journalist, Karsandas Mulji, who alleged in an article in a Gujarati weekly that the godman had sexual liaisons with his women devotees.





Maharaj caught the attention of social media users on Wednesday with hashtags such as "Boycott Netflix" and "Ban Maharaj Film" trending on X.





On Thursday, Aamir Khan was also trending on the social media platform.





Responding to a petition by members of Pushtimarg, a Vaishnav sect of Hinduism, the Gujarat high court stayed the film's release on Thursday.





A single-judge bench of Justice Sangeeta Vishen passed the order against the film and issued notices to the Centre, Netflix and Yash Raj Films.





The court has posted the matter for further hearing on June 18.





YRF and Netflix are challenging the stay order, said a trade insider.





"The matter is in court. Maharaj is based on a real-life case. It is adapted from Saurabh Shah's book titled Maharaj. The author has also come out to say that the film does not vilify the Vaishnav community or the religion.





"It is about a social reformer who brought about a positive change in society. The makers are hopeful for a positive outcome on this," the trade source said.

YRF Entertainment'sdid not premiere on Netflix on Friday as scheduled after the Gujarat high court stayed its release following a petition by members of a Hindu sect who claimed the film would hurt their religious sentiments.