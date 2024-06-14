RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 women dead in wall collapse in Mumbai
June 14, 2024  23:52
Image only for representation
Two women died after the wall of a three storey house collapsed in Antop Hill in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Punjab Galli at 9:25 pm and a search operation at the site was underway, he said.

"A wall portion of the second and third floor of the ground plus upper three floor hutment partially collapsed. Some of it is hanging precariously. Two women, identified as Shobadevi Mourya (45) and Zakirunissa Shaikh (50), were rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," the official said.  -- PTI
