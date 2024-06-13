RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Water shortage in Delhi, not leakage: Atishi
June 13, 2024  17:45
Delhi water minister Atishi
Delhi is facing a 50 million gallons per day shortfall in water production and the present crisis can not be solved by merely restraining the tanker mafia, the AAP government's Water Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

 "There is no large-scale leakage, it's a rumour. Leakages, if any, in the pipelines are repaired within 12 hours," Atishi claimed, adding that a recent audit shows that water leakage in Delhi is lesser than international standards. There is a genuine water crisis in the city, Atishi said in a press conference and appealed to people to avoid water wastage. 

 She said the average water production in Delhi has fallen considerably from 1,000-1,005 million gallons per day (MGD) six days ago due to a lack of adequate supply of raw water through the Yamuna River and other sources. "On June 12 it was 951 MGD. It means production has decreased by 50 MGD in Delhi due to shortage of water, leading to scarcity in areas at the tail end of the water pipeline network," she said. 

 The plight of Delhiites braving an unprecedented high summer heat has been further aggravated by an acute shortage of water supply in the city. The ruling AAP and BJP are involved in a blame game as the city grapples with one of its worst water crises in recent years. Atishi asserted that the Arvind Kejriwal government has been taking all measures to prevent leakage and wastage of water. 

 Delhi government teams have so far issued 1,323 challans to people for water wastage while 179 unauthorised water connections for construction work and other commercial purposes have been disconnected, she told reporters. Appealing Delhi people not to use water from DJB's pipeline network for washing cars, roofs and balconies of houses and watering plants, the minister said, "People need to come together to tackle the water crisis."
