Uddhav meets party office-bearers, asks them to start preparing for assembly polls
June 13, 2024  00:49
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/ANI Photo
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held meetings with party leaders and office-bearers from across the state ahead of the coming Maharashtra legislative council and assembly polls. 

Thackeray interacted with `sampark pramukhs' (conveners) from all 288 assembly constituencies and asked them to prepare for the assembly elections, due later this year, said party leader Ambadas Danve. 

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena-UB contested 21 seats and won nine. 

Elections to the state legislative council are scheduled for June 26. -- PTI
