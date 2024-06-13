RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC MP Yusuf Pathan gets Vadodara civic notice
June 13, 2024  22:33
TMC's Yusuf Pathan (second from right) during poll campaign in Kolkata/ANI Photo
The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has issued a notice to former India cricketer and recently elected Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur Yusuf Pathan for allegedly encroaching on a plot of land the civic body said belongs to it. 

While the notice was served to Pathan on June 6, VMC's standing committee chairman Shital Mistry informed the media on Thursday after the issue was highlighted by former BJP corporator Vijay Pawar. 

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Pawar had alleged that though the state government had rejected VMC's proposal to sell the plot to Pathan in 2012, the newly elected MP had encroached on the plot by constructing a compound wall. 

"I don't have any grudge against Yusuf Pathan. A plot in Tanadalja area under TP 22 is a residential plot owned by VMC. In 2012, Pathan had demanded this plot from VMC because his house, which was under construction at that time, was adjacent to that plot. He had offered nearly Rs 57,000 per square meter," Pawar told reporters. -- PTI
