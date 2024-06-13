RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thane: Roof of flat caves in; family injured
June 13, 2024  09:18
An elderly couple and their son were injured after the roof of their second floor flat collapsed on them at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the four-storey building shortly before midnight on Wednesday, they said.

"A septuagenarian man, his wife and their son were injured after the roof of their second floor flat collapsed on them around 11.55 pm on Wednesday in Om Krishna Cooperative Housing Society located in Kalwa's Bhusar ali area," Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The building is around 35 years old and the civic body has earlier categorised it as an unsafe, dangerous and inhabitable structure that needs to be vacated and demolished, he said.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They evacuated around 100 occupants residing in 30 flats of the building, Tadvi added.

The injured persons, identified as Manohar Dandekar (70), his wife Manisha (65) and son Mayur (40), have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the building has been sealed following the incident.

The civic officials will decide the future course of action concerning the building, he said.   -- PTI
