Shah, Nadda to attend Pema Khandu's swearing in

Shah, Nadda to attend Pema Khandu's swearing inJune 13, 2024 10:31
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, to be held today.
Khandu was on Wednesday re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row.
He will take the oath of office along with his cabinet today. He became CM for the first time in 2016.