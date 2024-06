Relief as IMD predicts light rain in Delhi tomorrow

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker of the city, was 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees Celsius.





The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.





Among Delhi's other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.





The national capital was under an 'orange' alert, which stands for "be prepared" during the day. The relative humidity oscillated between 15 percent and 58 percent, according to the IMD bulletin. -- PTI

The IMD has forecast light rain in Delhi on Friday, potentially offering respite from the scorching heat beating down on the national capital.