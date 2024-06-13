RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rain, landslides leave 6 dead, 1500 stranded in Sikkim
June 13, 2024  20:37
File image
At least six people were killed and 1,500-odd tourists stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim's Mangan district, officials said on Thursday. 

A newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed snapping the link between Mangan with Dzongu and Chungthang. 

Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said. 

Towns such as Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district known for popular tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yunthang Valley have now been cut off from the rest of the country. 

Three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages, Mangan district magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said. 

A number of houses were damaged in Geythang and Nampathang. 

A relief camp has been set up at Pakshep for the displaced people, Chettri said. 

The district magistrate also held a meeting with other officials to take stock of the situation following the incessant rainfall in and around Mangan district since Wednesday night and instructed them to carry out rescue and relief works. -- PTI
