RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prep for Union Budget starts, Nirmala's 7th time
June 13, 2024  17:27
FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Preparation for the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 commenced in Delhi on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed officials to initiate the budget preparation process, emphasizing the need for meticulous planning and comprehensive analysis.

This early start aims to ensure a well-structured budget that effectively addresses the country's economic priorities and challenges. The collaborative efforts of the ministry's team are expected to contribute to a robust and strategic financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to sources, the Union Budget for 2024-25 is likely to be tabled in Parliament by the third week of July. 

Earlier, on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-2025 in Parliament due to the election year.

The Interim Budget is presented by a government that is either in a transition period or in its last year in office ahead of general elections. The purpose of the interim budget is to ensure the continuity of government expenditure and essential services until the new government can present a full-fledged budget after taking office.

Now, after the election results, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in a row. It will also be the full budget for the year 2024-25.

In the February interim budget, the government focused on economic policies that foster growth, facilitate inclusive development, improve productivity, and create opportunities for various sections, while noting that it will pay utmost attention to the eastern region, including the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal, to make them growth engines as part of the goal to make India a developed country by 2047.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris 2024: 'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'
Paris 2024: 'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'

Bindra admitted that hopes will be high on the Indian shooting contingent in Paris after having notched up seven medals - India's best-ever tally - at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K
Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K

"The prime minister asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities," an official source said.

EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener
EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener

The tournament starts on Friday in Munich, and Germany will start as strong favourites against Scotland.

'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'
'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

'He just completely surrendered to his character and my film.'

Mott downplays Hazlewood's 'knock out England' talk
Mott downplays Hazlewood's 'knock out England' talk

England coach hopes Josh Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances