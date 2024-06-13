RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal CM
June 13, 2024  11:23
BJP's Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh chief minister. This is his third term consecutive term.

The swearing-in ceremony held at DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016.

He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term.
