RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Non-bailable warrant issued against Yediyurappa
June 13, 2024  17:07
BJP leader B S Yediyurappa with the PM. File pic
BJP leader B S Yediyurappa with the PM. File pic
A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. 

 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against Yediyurappa, had earlier summoned him for questioning. He, however, had sought time to appear before the investigation officer of the CID. 

 The BJP veteran, who is also a member of the party's parliamentary board, is presently in Delhi, and he is likely to join the probe after he returns, sources close to him have said. 

 According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here. On March 14, hours after the Sadashivanagar police registered the case, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect. 

 The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer. 

 The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally. In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office. The government, meanwhile, has appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok H. Nayak to represent the CID in the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'West Indies aiming for final despite top-order woes'
'West Indies aiming for final despite top-order woes'

Rutherford played down that aforesaid brittleness through the West Indian top and middle-order, saying it's up to every player to stand up and deliver when it matters.

I&B holds meet to discuss Big Tech revenue sharing
I&B holds meet to discuss Big Tech revenue sharing

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday held an inter-ministerial meeting with various departments to discuss issues regarding revenue sharing between Big Tech companies and digital news publishers, according to...

Easy win for Prannoy, Sameer causes upset at Australian Open
Easy win for Prannoy, Sameer causes upset at Australian Open

However, it was curtains for Kiran George in the men's singles event as he lost 20-22, 6-21 against seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

5 killed in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur
5 killed in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur

At least five workers were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians

Kuwaiti authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers in the Gulf Kingdom, a top official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances