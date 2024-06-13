RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET grace marks scrapped, re-exam on June 23
June 13, 2024  11:33
image
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks. This decision comes in response to allegations of unfair means during the examination process. 

In a statement to the court on Thursday, the Centre announced that these 1,563 students will be provided with the option to take a re-test on June 23. This move aims to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process.

The Centre also detailed the steps taken to address the issue. "A committee meeting was held on June 10, 11, and 12 to investigate the allegations. Based on the committee's recommendations, the scorecards of the affected candidates will be cancelled, and a re-examination will be held for these students".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23
NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses has been cancelled...

Kuwait fire: Mourning Kerala families await official word
Kuwait fire: Mourning Kerala families await official word

Even as the families of suspected deceased persons from Kerala mourn the loss of their loved ones in the Kuwait fire incident that claimed several lives, many of them are yet to receive any official confirmation from the authorities.

The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!
The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!

One would have expected Rashtrapati Bhavan and not the Delhi police to settle the Unidentified Feline Object issue. In its absence, the four legged-visitor spanned in imagined identity, anything from a domestic cat familiar with the...

What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?

'Murlikant sir saw the film for the first time alongside the army chief and many other army officers.' 'The way he got a standing ovation there, I got teary-eyed. It was a very emotional moment for all of us.'

Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics

Lionel Messi said he will not be part of Argentina's squad for the Paris Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances