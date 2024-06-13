NEET grace marks scrapped, re-exam on June 23





In a statement to the court on Thursday, the Centre announced that these 1,563 students will be provided with the option to take a re-test on June 23. This move aims to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process.





The Centre also detailed the steps taken to address the issue. "A committee meeting was held on June 10, 11, and 12 to investigate the allegations. Based on the committee's recommendations, the scorecards of the affected candidates will be cancelled, and a re-examination will be held for these students".

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks. This decision comes in response to allegations of unfair means during the examination process.