RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
National anthem compulsory across schools in J-K
June 13, 2024  15:34
image
The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has directed all schools in the Union Territory to start the morning assembly with the national anthem. 

 The Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, through a circular directed all schools to make the morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory. 

 "Morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol," the circular, issued on Wednesday, read. The department said the morning assemblies have proved to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among the students. 

 "They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community and mental tranquility. However, it has been observed that such a significant ritual/ tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of JK UT," the circular, which suggested 16 steps for the schools to follow. 

 The department suggested inviting guest speakers, creating awareness about environment, and against the drug menace, as some of the steps for schools to include in the morning assemblies. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight
Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight

Chawla said the 'tricky' pitch in New York brought the best out of 'good teams' such as India.

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan
No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), saying there is no evidence of it.

10 injured in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur
10 injured in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur

At least 10 workers were injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Himachal now says it has no water to spare for Delhi
Himachal now says it has no water to spare for Delhi

A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale asked the Delhi government to submit an application to the UYRB by 5 pm seeking supply of water to the national capital on humanitarian grounds.

'We Are Frittering Away The Demographic Dividend'
'We Are Frittering Away The Demographic Dividend'

'it's not just youth in India who are left behind because of their inability to find jobs; nearly two-thirds of Indian women of working ages do not participate at all in the paid labour force.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances