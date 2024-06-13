Mumbai woman finds finger in ice-cream cone

A woman found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of 'Mumbai.





The woman went to the Malad police station and a case was registered against the Yummo ice-cream company. The ice cream was sent for investigation. Police have also sent the human organ in the ice-cream to the FSL (Forensics), the Malad Police said.

Unappetizing as this may be, be careful what you eat.