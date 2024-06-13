RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai woman finds finger in ice-cream cone
June 13, 2024  10:54
The ice-cream was from the Yummo brand.
Unappetizing as this may be, be careful what you eat.
A woman found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of 'Mumbai. 

The woman went to the Malad police station and a case was registered against the Yummo ice-cream company. The ice cream was sent for investigation. Police have also sent the human organ in the ice-cream to the FSL (Forensics), the Malad Police said. 
All four gates of Jagannath temple in Puri were reopened for devotees on Thursday morning in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his council of ministers.

'He just completely surrendered to his character and my film.'

Images from the T20 World Cup Group C match between the West Indies and New Zealand in Trinidad on Thursday.

'The inauguration of the Ram temple was the pinnacle of the BJP's religious politics.' 'Politics is dynamic. What goes up has to come down.'

India's mission in Kuwait is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities on the tragic fire incident in a building in the southern city of Mangaf which killed 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and...

