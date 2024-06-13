Mumbai Teachers' seat to see friendly fight among Mahayuti allies

Mumbai Teachers' seat to see friendly fight among Mahayuti alliesJune 13, 2024 23:54
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with his 2 deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar/@MahaDGIPR/Twitter
The ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday announced support to independent candidate Shivaji Shendge for the Maharashtra legislative council polls from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency, setting up a friendly fight with its allies BJP and NCP.
The elections will be held on June 26.
Sanjay More, secretary of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said the decision to field Shendge was taken after consulting allies.
The rival Shiv Sena-UBT has fielded Jagannath Abhyankar from the seat while the BJP's nominee is Shivnath Darade who is also contesting as an independent candidate.
The NCP too has fielded Shivaji Nalawade.
"When Shendge filed his nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate, he was not given the AB form at that time. But then it was decided that seat will be contested as a friendly fight. So although he is a Shiv Sena candidate, he will contest as an independent," More said.
Shendge had contested from the same seat in 2018 and was a runner-up, he added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Massive op against terrorists on the cards in J-K? DGP meets top Army officer
The DGP, along with additional director general of police (law and order) Vijay Kumar and Jammu zone additional director general of police Anand Jain, visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and interacted with General Officer Commanding...