Mumbai Teachers' seat to see friendly fight among Mahayuti allies





The elections will be held on June 26.





Sanjay More, secretary of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said the decision to field Shendge was taken after consulting allies.





The rival Shiv Sena-UBT has fielded Jagannath Abhyankar from the seat while the BJP's nominee is Shivnath Darade who is also contesting as an independent candidate.





The NCP too has fielded Shivaji Nalawade.





"When Shendge filed his nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate, he was not given the AB form at that time. But then it was decided that seat will be contested as a friendly fight. So although he is a Shiv Sena candidate, he will contest as an independent," More said.





Shendge had contested from the same seat in 2018 and was a runner-up, he added. -- PTI

