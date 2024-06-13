RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Madras HC tells lawyers to pay stipend of Rs 20,000 to junior advocates
June 13, 2024  18:16
The Madras high court has directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to issue guidelines within four weeks to all the advocates and senior advocates on BCTP rolls to pay a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000 per month to their junior advocates in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. 

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan gave the directive while passing interim orders on a petition seeking enforcement of the Advocates Welfare Fund Scheme in Puducherry. 

The petitioner, Farida Begum, also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for herself. 

The bench said any advocate/senior advocate employing the services of a junior advocate shall pay a minimum stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for advocates practising in other areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

Listing the matter to be posted on June 22, 2024 for further consideration, the bench said in respect of the settlement of welfare fund amount to the eligible members in Tamil Nadu, the state government has to respond. -- PTI
