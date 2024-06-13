LS Speaker's poll on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon





The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.





At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.





"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained.





While first two days will be devoted for oath taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.





On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.





The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member.





Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected. -- PTI

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26 for which notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by 12 noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday.