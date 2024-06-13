RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kuwait fire tragedy: Jaishankar seeks early repatriation of bodies
June 13, 2024  10:58

Update on the Kuwait fire: Following the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, in which around 40 Indians have died, the External Affairs Minister spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives in the incident. 

 Jaishankar said that he was assured that the incident would be fully investigated. 

 "Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar wrote on X.

 "Urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives. He (Kuwaiti FM) emphasized that those injured were getting the requisite medical attention," the post stated. 

 He further added that the situation will be reviewed once the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait on Thursday (June 13).

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number +965-65505246 in connection with the tragic fire incident involving Indian workers as well. 
