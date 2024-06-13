RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kuwait fire: 12 dead from Kerala, 5 from Tamil Nadu
June 13, 2024  14:25
The Kerala government on Thursday said that 12 people from the state have so far been identified among those who lost their lives in the major fire that broke out in Kuwait's Mangaf area.

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, KS Masthan, also said today that five people from the state have died in the Kuwait fire incident.

The Cabinet decided that Health Minsiter Veena George and an IAS officer will immediately go to Kuwait.

The decision was taken in an emergency cabinet meeting this morning. The Kerala government has also announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and one lakh rupees for those injured.
