India strongly rejects references to J-K in China-Pak joint statement
June 13, 2024  22:53
A view of Srinagar/ANI Photo
India on Thursday stoutly rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in the latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union Territory and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain" its integral parts. 

The joint statement was issued in Beijing on June 7 following talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. 

"We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said. 

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the joint statement. 

"No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," Jaiswal said. -- PTI
