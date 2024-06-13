RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC refuses stay on nod granted to 67 shops to slaughter animals for Bakri Eid
June 13, 2024  19:28
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
The Bombay high court on Thursday refused to stay the permission granted to 67 private shops and 47 municipal markets in Mumbai to slaughter animals during the Bakri Eid festival. 

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Kamal Khata noted that it would not be right to grant any relief to the petitioner "on the eve" of the festival. 

It said the relief was sought belatedly and that no application was filed seeking interim orders against the permission granted. 

City-based NGO Jiv Maitri Trust, which works towards the protection and welfare of animals, had challenged a May 29 communication issued by the BMC granting nod to 67 private shops and 47 municipal markets for slaughter of animals from June 17 to June 19 for Bakri Eid. 

The plea said the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was not in consonance with an earlier policy of the civic body allowing the slaughter of animals only at the Deonar abattoir. 

The policy prohibited slaughter at private places including meat shops, residential societies and houses. -- PTI
