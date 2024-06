An interesting tidbit on X from Edward Anderson, Assistant Professor (Senior Lecturer) in History at the North Umbria university, UK. He writes with this image alongside: "In case you're wondering, this manhole cover from Chandigarh was sold a couple of years ago in London for 10,800 (12,960 or Rs 14 lakhs with fees). Lots of these Le Corbusier-designed covers, which lined the streets of Chandigarh, have been stolen & replaced with concrete ones."