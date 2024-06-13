RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt, digital publishers discuss advertising revenue sharing with big tech firms
June 13, 2024  01:23
File image
File image
The government on Wednesday held exploratory talks with online news publishers and other related departments on the demand of the Digital News Publishers Association for a revenue sharing mechanism with big tech firms such as Google and Meta for using their content. 

The meeting was chaired by information and broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju where representatives from the DNPA and other government departments were present. 

The DNPA had petitioned the government to evolve a revenue sharing mechanism with big technology companies such as Google and Meta that aggregate and distribute content created by others and monetise the internet traffic generated in the process. 

According to the DNPA, such practices have been adversely affecting the business of the digital news publishers. 

Australia and Canada have taken legal steps that make big technology companies pay the local news publishers for the content generated by them and used by the platforms linked to such mega firms. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire
42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit
Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted it wasn't easy playing on a two-paced newly-laid drop-in pitch at the Nassau County ground in New York and the team had to battle it out till the end to win each of their three matches in the ongoing...

No relief for Porsche teen as JJB extends remand till June 25
No relief for Porsche teen as JJB extends remand till June 25

The Pune police through prosecutors sought the extension of the juvenile's custody for another 14 days at the observation home citing his safety.

T20 WC PIX: Surya leads India into Super 8s
T20 WC PIX: Surya leads India into Super 8s

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth
T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth

The US, second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances