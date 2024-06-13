Govt, digital publishers discuss advertising revenue sharing with big tech firms





The meeting was chaired by information and broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju where representatives from the DNPA and other government departments were present.





The DNPA had petitioned the government to evolve a revenue sharing mechanism with big technology companies such as Google and Meta that aggregate and distribute content created by others and monetise the internet traffic generated in the process.





According to the DNPA, such practices have been adversely affecting the business of the digital news publishers.





Australia and Canada have taken legal steps that make big technology companies pay the local news publishers for the content generated by them and used by the platforms linked to such mega firms. -- PTI

