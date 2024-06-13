RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gangster Iqbal Kaskar acquitted by MCOCA court in extortion case
June 13, 2024  18:00
Gangster Iqbal Kaskar (middle)/File image
Gangster Iqbal Kaskar (middle)/File image
A special MCOCA court in Thane acquitted Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in an extortion case. 

In his order on Wednesday, special MCOCA judge Amit M Shete said Kaskar was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted as the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him. 

Kaskar was tried for offences under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) as part of a case registered at Thane Nagar police station on October 3, 2017. 

The special public prosecutor told court Kaskar and other accused had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from a builder over a deal related to a 38-acre land in north Mumbai's Gorai area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris 2024: 'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'
Paris 2024: 'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'

Bindra admitted that hopes will be high on the Indian shooting contingent in Paris after having notched up seven medals - India's best-ever tally - at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K
Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K

"The prime minister asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities," an official source said.

EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener
EURO 2024: Oracle orangutan backs Germany to win opener

The tournament starts on Friday in Munich, and Germany will start as strong favourites against Scotland.

'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'
'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

'He just completely surrendered to his character and my film.'

Mott downplays Hazlewood's 'knock out England' talk
Mott downplays Hazlewood's 'knock out England' talk

England coach hopes Josh Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances