Gangster Iqbal Kaskar acquitted by MCOCA court in extortion case





In his order on Wednesday, special MCOCA judge Amit M Shete said Kaskar was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted as the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him.





Kaskar was tried for offences under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) as part of a case registered at Thane Nagar police station on October 3, 2017.





The special public prosecutor told court Kaskar and other accused had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from a builder over a deal related to a 38-acre land in north Mumbai's Gorai area. -- PTI

