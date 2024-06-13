Father-son lawyer duo shot dead in Bihar





The incident happened near Ghosh colony, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station, the police said.





The deceased were identified as Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav (75) and his son Sunil Yadav (27).





The police arrested two accused Kali Rai and Jagdeep Rai, both residents of Methwalia in Saran district, in connection with the incident.





"The police received information that two persons, Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav and his son Sunil Yadav, were shot at by some armed assailants near Ghosh colony in the morning. By the time police reached there, they were taken to the nearest hospital where they died during treatment," a statement issued by the Saran police said.





Senior police officials, including the superintendent of police, Saran, Kumar Ashish, reached the spot. -- PTI

