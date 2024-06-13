Ex-student falls off medical college's fifth floor in UP, cops probe death





The police said they are investigating if it was an accident, suicide or murder.





"Diksha Tiwari, a resident of Bareilly, who had completed her MBBS course recently had gone to the fifth floor along with her two fellow students from where she suddenly fell into a duct," ACP Shikhar said.





The incident happened at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College at Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur.





The ACP said the two friends took her to a hospital where Diksha, 26, was declared dead.





The police have detained the two friends for further investigation.





An investigation has been launched into the matter, the ACP said, adding that it is too early to conclude whether it was an accident or suicide or murder.





Officiating principal of the medical college, Dr Richa Giri, told media persons on Thursday that Diksha had completed her studies from the medical college in March and had allegedly gone to the fifth floor of the college building for some work. -- PTI

A woman died in the early hours of Thursday after falling into an air vent on the fifth floor of a medical college, from which she had recently passed out.