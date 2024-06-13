Doda attacks: Police release 4 terrorists' sketch





On Tuesday terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.





"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said.





A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police appeals to the people to provide information about the presence and movement of these terrorists.





On Tuesday night, police released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him. -- PTI

