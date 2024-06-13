RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doda attacks: Police release 4 terrorists' sketch
June 13, 2024  00:43
The sketch released by the J-K police/ANI Photo
The sketch released by the J-K police/ANI Photo
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest. 

On Tuesday terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman. 

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said. 

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police appeals to the people to provide information about the presence and movement of these terrorists. 

On Tuesday night, police released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire
42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit
Playing cricket in New York wasn't easy: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted it wasn't easy playing on a two-paced newly-laid drop-in pitch at the Nassau County ground in New York and the team had to battle it out till the end to win each of their three matches in the ongoing...

No relief for Porsche teen as JJB extends remand till June 25
No relief for Porsche teen as JJB extends remand till June 25

The Pune police through prosecutors sought the extension of the juvenile's custody for another 14 days at the observation home citing his safety.

T20 WC PIX: Surya leads India into Super 8s
T20 WC PIX: Surya leads India into Super 8s

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth
T20 WC: Arshdeep, SKY star as India book Super Eight berth

The US, second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances