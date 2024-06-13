RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Did Amit Shah tick her off? Tamilisai says....
June 13, 2024  21:39
Former governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan
A brief video of Home Minister Amit Shah and former governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan, in which Shah can be seen speaking sternly with her and wagging his finger, had set off speculation that she was being ticked off for negative remarks about TN BJP chief K Annamalai. 

Following the controversy, Tamilisai posted a clarification on X: "Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post-poll followup and the challenges faced.. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around...."
TOP STORIES

Bank customer has zero liability for unauthorised transaction: HC

The bench referred to three reports submitted by the cyber cell police which said the beneficiaries were added to the bank account without any message or OTP received on the registered mobile number and email to the registered email...

Ajit Doval back as NSA, P K Mishra as principal secretary to PM

The government on Thursday reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

It's official! Bopanna teams up with Balaji for Paris Olympics

Rohan Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles event at the Paris Olympics.

J-K bus attack: 50 detained, search expanded to remote areas of Reasi

To ensure a comprehensive probe, the search operation to track down the terrorists, has been expanded to cover Reasi district's far-flung Arnas and Mahore areas which were terrorist hotbeds between 1995 and 2005.

Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024

Germany expects 2.7 million people to attend matches in stadiums across the country and some 12 million in its fan zones for outdoor viewing, including on a long stretch of turf laid out in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

