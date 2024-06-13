Did Amit Shah tick her off? Tamilisai says....





Following the controversy, Tamilisai posted a clarification on X: "Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post-poll followup and the challenges faced.. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around...."

A brief video of Home Minister Amit Shah and former governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan, in which Shah can be seen speaking sternly with her and wagging his finger, had set off speculation that she was being ticked off for negative remarks about TN BJP chief K Annamalai.