Day after taking oath, Sikkim CM's wife quits as MLA
June 13, 2024  19:04
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai/Courtesy FB
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Thursday quit as an MLA, a day after taking oath, according to an official notification. 

The reason behind her sudden decision is not yet known. 

She had won from the Namchi-Singhithang seat in the recently concluded assembly polls, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front candidate Bimal Rai. 

Speaker MN Sherpa has accepted Krishna Kumari Rai's resignation, Sikkim legislative assembly secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung said. 

Neither she nor the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leadership could be contacted for comments regarding the development. 

The chief minister is currently in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the swearing in ceremony of his counterpart Pema Khandu. -- PTI
