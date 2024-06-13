RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Must win Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar tells party
June 13, 2024  12:31
image
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said it would be his endeavour to take control of Maharashtra, for which his party must win the state assembly polls scheduled later this year. 

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) helmed by him put up an impressive show by winning eight out of ten Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra in the recently-concluded general elections. Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule won the high-stake family battle for the Baramati seat for the fourth straight term, defeating her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. 

Following the Lok Sabha poll results, Pawar has been meeting people in Baramati and making preparations for the state assembly polls. Addressing people from Shirsuphal village in Baramati, the former Union minister said the people of Baramati constituency remained silent during the election period. 

"Our party functionaries used to tell me that people are silent and they are not speaking openly. I asked them not to worry and said that even if they are not expressing themselves, they will press the right button (of EVMs). And the same thing happened. When the EVMs were opened, the magic was seen as you people voted in large numbers," he said. 

He appealed to people to stay united as the state assembly elections are just around the corner. 

 "In the next three to four months, state elections are taking place. Come what may, it will be my endeavour to take control of the state. To achieve this, we must win the assembly polls," he said. 

 Pawar recalled that he was the chief minister of the state for four terms, Union agriculture minister for a decade and defence minister for two years. "All these things can happen when your collective power is there. The issues you have put forth before me, I will try and resolve them. However, I cannot give assurances now because a different government is in place. But after four months, we can certainly resolve these issues," he said. 

 Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks made during the polls. "During the polls campaign, the prime minister spoke on the topics that should have been avoided," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23
NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses has been cancelled...

Kuwait fire: Mourning Kerala families await official word
Kuwait fire: Mourning Kerala families await official word

Even as the families of suspected deceased persons from Kerala mourn the loss of their loved ones in the Kuwait fire incident that claimed several lives, many of them are yet to receive any official confirmation from the authorities.

The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!
The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!

One would have expected Rashtrapati Bhavan and not the Delhi police to settle the Unidentified Feline Object issue. In its absence, the four legged-visitor spanned in imagined identity, anything from a domestic cat familiar with the...

What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?

'Murlikant sir saw the film for the first time alongside the army chief and many other army officers.' 'The way he got a standing ovation there, I got teary-eyed. It was a very emotional moment for all of us.'

Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics

Lionel Messi said he will not be part of Argentina's squad for the Paris Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances