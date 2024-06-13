RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biden-Modi 'encounter' likely at G7 in Italy
June 13, 2024  08:35
image
United States President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would likely 'have the opportunity to encounter one another' on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

"He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another. The nature of that encounter is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Italy to attend the G7 Summit, along with the US President.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi that Modi would travel to Italy on Thursday in his first overseas trip after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

Italy has invited India to attend the 50th G7 Summit on June 14 as an Outreach Country.

Modi would meet the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kwatra confirmed. However, details of bilateral or meetings with other leaders are still being worked out, he said.

Aboard Air Force One, Sullivan told reporters that Biden spoke with Modi over phone while they were in Paris to congratulate him on the election outcome and on being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term.

Responding to a question on allegations related to the involvement of an Indian official in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader, the NSA said the US would continue to raise the matter at the highest level.

"We have made our views known on this issue, and it will be a continuing topic of dialogue between the US and India, including at very senior levels," Sullivan added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh
Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India

'The 2024 election results will lead to much intense targeting of Modi, more intense debates, many more breakdowns in Parliament and many more movements on the streets.' 'The results have hit Modi's standing, and the politics of the...

T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies
T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies

Images from the T20 World Cup Group C match between the West Indies and New Zealand in Trinidad on Thursday.

Claims Can't Be Rejected For Missing Docs
Claims Can't Be Rejected For Missing Docs

In its master circular on general insurance products, which takes immediate effect, Irdai specified, 'The customer may be required to submit only those documents directly related to claim settlement.'

MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election
MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election

In May, MFs were the net sellers in several PSUs, as they deployed Rs 47,600 crore in equities during the month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances