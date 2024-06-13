RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aurangabad Sena MP Bhumre receives threat
June 13, 2024  01:11
Newly-elected Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre/ANI Photo
An anonymous letter with a threat to kill newly-elected Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre has been received by the police, a senior official said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar  on Wednesday. 

The letter was received by the office of Maharashtra director general of police a few days ago, he said. 

Bhumre, a state minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aurangabad constituency in the recent elections. 

The letter writer claimed that people close to Bhumre were doing injustice to people, and especially mentioned officials at the Bidkin police station. 

The writer threatened to attack Bhumre's convoy if the MP tried to `save people doing injustice' in the district. 

Superintendent of police Maneesh Kalwaniya said the letter has been forwarded to the concerned police station, and investigation was underway.  -- PTI
