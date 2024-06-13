Ajit Pawar's wife files papers as NCP candidate for RS polls

Ajit Pawar's wife files papers as NCP candidate for RS pollsJune 13, 2024 14:10
Mr and Mrs Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar on Thursday filed papers as an NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections.
In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar lost from the Baramati constituency, where her sister-in-law Supriya Sule registered her fourth consecutive win. The NCP has decided to field Sunetra Pawar for Rajya Sabha elections.
"Even I was keen on contesting the elections, but during a meeting on Wednesday evening, party leaders finalised her name," said state minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal here. "Everyone has to accept the party's decision. There are some compulsions. I am not an independent person, but a party worker and leader," Bhujbal said when asked if he was disappointed over not being fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls.