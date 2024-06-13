Ajit Pawar's wife files papers as NCP candidate for RS polls





In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar lost from the Baramati constituency, where her sister-in-law Supriya Sule registered her fourth consecutive win. The NCP has decided to field Sunetra Pawar for Rajya Sabha elections.





"Even I was keen on contesting the elections, but during a meeting on Wednesday evening, party leaders finalised her name," said state minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal here. "Everyone has to accept the party's decision. There are some compulsions. I am not an independent person, but a party worker and leader," Bhujbal said when asked if he was disappointed over not being fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar on Thursday filed papers as an NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections.