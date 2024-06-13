AI, energy, Africa to be in focus, says Modi as he leaves for Italy for G7 summit





Modi said this in a departure statement before leaving for the European nation in his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for a third term.





The prime minister said issues crucial for the Global South will also be deliberated upon at the Outreach session.





The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.





"At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach summit on June 14," Modi said.





The prime minister said he was glad that his first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit.





"During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean," Modi said. -- PTI

As he embarks on a visit to Italy to attend an Outreach session at the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said its focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.