Advani has a visitor

Sign inCreate Account
Chawla said the 'tricky' pitch in New York brought the best out of 'good teams' such as India.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), saying there is no evidence of it.
At least 10 workers were injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.
A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale asked the Delhi government to submit an application to the UYRB by 5 pm seeking supply of water to the national capital on humanitarian grounds.
'it's not just youth in India who are left behind because of their inability to find jobs; nearly two-thirds of Indian women of working ages do not participate at all in the paid labour force.'