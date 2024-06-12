Will Rahul give up Wayanad? Kerala chief says...





At a public event organised in Wayanad for Gandhi to thank his supporters, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP would give up his seat here, saying, "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad."





"Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," he added . PTI

