VHP stage protest in Delhi against terror attack on bus in J-K
June 12, 2024  10:50
The police sketch of the terrorist responsible for the Reasi attack
Vishwa Hindu Parishad members held a protest in the national capital on Wednesday against the terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in which nine people were killed. 

 "Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held a protest demanding strict action against terrorists. Those who died and injured were going to Vaishno Devi for darshan," a functionary of the VHP said. 

 He said the protesters would hand over a memorandum to senior officials addressed to the President of India, demanding strict action against those responsible for the terror attack. 

 Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village in Reasi on Sunday evening. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. PTI
