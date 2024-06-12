TMC's Abhishek to take a break on health grounds





Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and considered number two in the party hierarchy, also said that he would understand the needs of the people during this period.





"In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that the government of West Bengal will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need," he said in a post on X.





The Diamond Harbour MP said that he had travelled across West Bengal last year around this time taking part in the party's Naba Jowar mass outreach programme to understand the challenges faced by people.





During that event, Banerjee said, he witnessed the hardships caused by rising prices and stoppage of payment of the 100-day work programme by the Centre.





"In response, @AITCofficial organized statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people's rights. Thankfully, this was addressed in February, along with an increase in financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families," he said in the post. -- PTI

