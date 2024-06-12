RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three craters on Mars named for physicist Devendra Lal, towns in UP, Bihar
June 12, 2024  21:02
File image
File image
Three recently discovered craters on the surface of Mars have been named for renowned cosmic ray physicist late Devendra Lal and the towns of Mursan and Hilsa in northern India. 

While the discovery was made by a team of scientists which included researchers working at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad in 2021, the naming was approved by an international body earlier this month. 

The three craters are situated in the Tharsis volcanic region of the Red Planet, said the Ahmedabad-based PRL, a unit of the department of space of the government of India, in a release on Wednesday. 

Tharsis is a vast volcanic plateau centered near the equator in the western hemisphere of Mars. 

The region is home to the largest volcanoes in the Solar System. 

On the recommendation of the PRL, the International Astronomical Union Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature on June 5 approved naming the craters as "Lal" crater, "Mursan" crater and "Hilsa" crater, PRL director Anil Bhardwaj said in the release. 

Mursan and Hilsa are the names of towns located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, respectively. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!
IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!

The value of the Indian Premier League went up 6.5 per cent to USD 16.4 billion (around Rs 134,858 crore) in 2024, according to a report by American investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5% in April
India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5% in April

India's industrial production growth slipped to 3-month low of 5 per cent in April 2024, mainly due to poor show by the manufacturing sector, though mining and power segments performed well, according to official data released on...

Mcap of BSE-listed companies hit record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore
Mcap of BSE-listed companies hit record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit a record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore on Wednesday as the BSE benchmark Sensex ended higher amid a largely positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.98...

Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM
Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship
Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship

The Indian men's and women's teams have started their campaign in the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 with comprehensive wins in Dalian, China.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances