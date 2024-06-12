The cover illustration that encapsulates Modi 3.0

The cover illustration that encapsulates Modi 3.0June 12, 2024 14:53
Narendra Modi's third term, which seemed inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc fought a doughty rearguard battle to shock the BJP in its strongholds such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP had to depend on its pre-poll allies to help the NDA get majority to from the government after a marathon election.
TOP STORIES
BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Hardeep Singh Puri
BPCL is a high revenue-earning public-sector undertaking (PSU) and plans to privatise it are completely off the table, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday after assuming charge of the ministry for the...