The cover illustration that encapsulates Modi 3.0
June 12, 2024  14:53
Narendra Modi's third term, which seemed inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc fought a doughty rearguard battle to shock the BJP in its strongholds such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP had to depend on its pre-poll allies to help the NDA get majority to from the government after a marathon election.
TOP STORIES

Thiruvananthapuram's New Political Reality
Even as the dust settles on one election, glory in Thiruvananthapuram has come with a new question on the horizon: Who will be UDF's candidate in the next Lok Sabha election given Shashi Tharoor has said 2024 would be his last? It isn't...

Schoolmates, U19 Champs: USA players recall Indian connections
USA cricketers Saurabh, Harmeet open up on connection with Indian stars

BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Hardeep Singh Puri
BPCL is a high revenue-earning public-sector undertaking (PSU) and plans to privatise it are completely off the table, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday after assuming charge of the ministry for the...

Fasting Jarange takes IV fluids as minister intervenes
Activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast over Maratha reservation entered the fifth day on Wednesday, started taking intravenous fluids after a Maharashtra minister assured to resolve the issue.

Aamir Plans Huge Party For Mom, 90
'Aamir will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13.'

