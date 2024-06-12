RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SpiceJet discontinues Hyderabad-Ayodhya direct flight, few takers
June 12, 2024  16:33
Ayodhya airport
Ayodhya airport
Ajay Singh-promoted no-frills carrier SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad within two months of its launch, citing demand issue. 

 The Gurugram-based airline had started its three times a week non-stops flight services on the Hyderabad-Ayodhya route from early April this year.

 "SpiceJet has discontinued its non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad from June 1," a source at the GMR Group-operated Hyderabad International Airport said. The airline was operating these services thrice a week to the temple town from the Telangana capital.

 "Flight schedule is driven solely by commercial considerations and demand," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. "(But) we are still operating the services to Chennai from Ayodhya," the spokesperson said. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Schoolmates, U19 Champs: USA players recall Indian connections
Schoolmates, U19 Champs: USA players recall Indian connections

USA cricketers Saurabh, Harmeet open up on connection with Indian stars

EdTech firm moves SC against grace marks to 1500 NEET-UG students
EdTech firm moves SC against grace marks to 1500 NEET-UG students

The plea challenges the alleged award of grace marks on account of loss of time apparently due to several reasons. The petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

Aussie pacer baffled by T20 World Cup format
Aussie pacer baffled by T20 World Cup format

Josh Hazlewood questions T20 WC format, says strange that net-run rate will count for nothing in Super 8

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat
Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

The Centre is considering a proposal on increasing coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh.

How actors Darshan-Pavithra planned fan's murder over lewd messages
How actors Darshan-Pavithra planned fan's murder over lewd messages

According to police sources, Renukaswamy (33) drew the wrath of Darshan for making lewd comments against Pavithra Gowda on her social media posts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances