SpiceJet discontinues Hyderabad-Ayodhya direct flight, few takers

SpiceJet discontinues Hyderabad-Ayodhya direct flight, few takersJune 12, 2024 16:33
Ayodhya airport
Ajay Singh-promoted no-frills carrier SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad within two months of its launch, citing demand issue.
The Gurugram-based airline had started its three times a week non-stops flight services on the Hyderabad-Ayodhya route from early April this year.
"SpiceJet has discontinued its non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad from June 1," a source at the GMR Group-operated Hyderabad International Airport said. The airline was operating these services thrice a week to the temple town from the Telangana capital.
"Flight schedule is driven solely by commercial considerations and demand," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. "(But) we are still operating the services to Chennai from Ayodhya," the spokesperson said. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.