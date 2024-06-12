Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May: Govt data

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May: Govt dataJune 12, 2024 19:25
Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 percent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday.
The Consumer Price Index based retail inflation was 4.83 percent in April 2024 and 4.31 percent in May 2023 (previous low). -- PTI
