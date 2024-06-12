RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune porsche accident: Crash analysis report ready
June 12, 2024  10:22
The banged-up Porsche
The Pune police, probing the Porsche car accident case, have prepared a detailed crash impact analysis report with the assistance of a forensic expert from the army.

This report aims to correlate the impact of the Porsche car on the bike involved in the accident with the injuries sustained by the two deceased, both IT professionals, said police, adding that the report is crucial in understanding the involvement of the accused in the matter.

The car allegedly driven by a juvenile crashed into a bike on May 19, killing two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city. 

The accused driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

A crime branch officer said, "We have obtained the report of crash impact analysis of the accident. The analysis has provided valuable insights into the positioning of the vehicles at the time of impact and the injuries sustained by the deceased. The report will be instrumental in understanding the sequence of events leading to the tragic accident."

The police had earlier planned to use AI-based tools and software for the digital reconstruction of the accident scene. The aim was to create a comprehensive visualization of the crime scene to enhance evidence appreciation and reconstruct the events leading up to the accident.

The juvenile driver remains in the observation home, while the parents are in police custody in connection with the alleged blood sample swapping case. -- ANI
