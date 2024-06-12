Pune crash: CCTV footage shows bribe at hospital





The footage, recorded in Yerawada area, showed middleman Ashpak Makandar handing money to hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, said a crime branch official.





The May 19 accident in Kalyani Nagar area, in which the Porsche driven by a teenage driver crashed into a motorbike and killed two riders, both IT professionals in their early 20s, took place in the limits of Yerawada police station.





It is alleged that the teenager's blood samples were switched at the Sassoon hospital in an attempt to show that he was not drunk at the time.





Both Makandar and Ghatkamble have been arrested in the case.





The police have claimed that of Rs 3 lakh given by builder Vishal Agarwal, the juvenile's father, co-accused Dr Shreehari Halnor accepted Rs 2.5 lakh, while Ghatkamble got Rs 50,000. -- PTI

