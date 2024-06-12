RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pune crash: CCTV footage shows bribe at hospital
June 12, 2024  23:41
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Police have found CCTV footage showing an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital, accused of being part of conspiracy to swap the blood samples of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash that claimed two lives in Pune, allegedly receiving bribe. 

The footage, recorded in Yerawada area, showed middleman Ashpak Makandar handing money to hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, said a crime branch official. 

The May 19 accident in Kalyani Nagar area, in which the Porsche driven by a teenage driver crashed into a motorbike and killed two riders, both IT professionals in their early 20s, took place in the limits of Yerawada police station. 

It is alleged that the teenager's blood samples were switched at the Sassoon hospital in an attempt to show that he was not drunk at the time. 

Both Makandar and Ghatkamble have been arrested in the case. 

The police have claimed that of Rs 3 lakh given by builder Vishal Agarwal, the juvenile's father, co-accused Dr Shreehari Halnor accepted Rs 2.5 lakh, while Ghatkamble got Rs 50,000. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open
Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.

T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA
T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials
63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials

The agency is under criticism amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the crucial medical entrance exam.

42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire
42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May
Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May

Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances