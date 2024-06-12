RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police take actor Darshan, associates to crime scene for spot inspection
June 12, 2024  18:41
Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa/Darshan Thoogudeepa on Facebook
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in connection with a murder case, was on Wednesday taken to Pattanagere in Bengaluru, where the crime was committed, for a spot inspection, police sources said. 

Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan and small-time actress, who is the key accused in the case, was also brought to the spot. 

Darshan's associates, including Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra, were also earlier taken there for the spot inspection. 

They are accused of disposing of the body. 

The police arrested 13 people including Darshan and Gowda on Tuesday for the recent murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. 

Meanwhile, police sources said four more suspects in the case, including a woman, are absconding. Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, had allegedly commented on the social media account of Gowda, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. 

He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources. -- PTI
