PM to attend Majhi's swearing in at 5 pm today





Today's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was himself sworn in as PM for a third consecutive term last week.





Tight security arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony.





Earlier this morning, Majhi along with his Deputy CMs-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida paid floral tributes to Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, 'Utkalamani' Gopabandhu Das, Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo in Bhubaneswar.Majhi 52, who belongs to the Santali tribe and hails from the state's Keonjhar district was elected leader of BJP legislature party in Odisha at a meeting held yesterday.





The decision was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:30 pm and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will later attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan at 5 pm.





"The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:00 pm," Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said.

Two deputy chief ministers-first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be sworn in today.