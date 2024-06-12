PM, HM, Patnaik at Majhi's swearing in





Majhi (52), belongs to the Santali tribe and hails from the state's Keonjhar district. He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at Janta Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have also arrived.