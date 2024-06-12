RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM, HM, Patnaik at Majhi's swearing in
June 12, 2024  16:49
image
Bhubaneswar: Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at Janta Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have also arrived. 

Majhi (52), belongs to the Santali tribe and hails from the state's Keonjhar district. He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha on Tuesday.
