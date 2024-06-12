RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM heads to Italy tomorrow for G7 Summit
June 12, 2024  15:25
image
PM Narendra Modi will leave for Italy on Thursday to attend the G7 summit, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra. This is the PM's first international meeting since he assumed office on Sunday, June 9.   

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra says, "At the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Apulia, Italy tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit which is to be held there on 14th June where India has been invited as an Outreach Country.

"This will be the Prime Minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South."
