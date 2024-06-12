PM arrives in Odisha for CM's swearing in





Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Manjhi said that protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) will be the priority of the new government.





Four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be sworn in as Odisha's CM today evening. Two deputy chief ministers; first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be sworn in today.





"The new government will take oath today. The first job after taking the oath is to work to protect Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride)," Majhi told reporters on Wednesday. "Our double engine government is coming will work for fulfilling Modi guarantees and to resolve the problems of marginalized people," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. Governor Raghubar Das and Majhi receive the PM at the airport.